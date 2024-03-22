Euromoney's Private Banking Awards
Euromoney’s Private Banking Awards is the preeminent annual awards programme of the worldwide private banking and wealth management industry.
For over 20 years, the programme has recognised the private banks of distinction across key categories, which today includes high to ultra-high net worth, family office services, succession planning, digital services, discretionary portfolio management, sustainability and more.
ABOUT THE AWARDS
From 18 global awards – including world’s best private bank, and best private bank for entrepreneurs – to multiple regional and country awards, the comprehensive programme covers the business areas of private banking and wealth management that are most important to an institution’s key stakeholders, board and executive management teams.
We seek the best of the best in private banking services globally, regionally and in each country. This simply means we are looking for the banks that can best demonstrate how they have truly excelled over the award period in providing their clients with the best possible advice, service and solutions.
Each award is submission-based, allowing each bank to tell the story of its achievements, innovations and performance over the 12-month award period, which runs from October to September each year.
70/30 columns images and text area
THE JUDGING AND RESEARCH PROCESS
Once submissions have been received, an in-house panel of researchers and editors determines the country-level award winners using a weighted scoring system.
An external judging panel of private banking experts assesses the global awards. Our judges’ independent scoring and peer-to-peer feedback, together with insight from Euromoney’s editorial team, determines our regional and global winners.
Euromoney Awards
BNP Paribas Wealth Management operates across 17 countries, serving a client base of entrepreneurs, family offices and high net-worth individuals.
If JPMorgan Private Bank has one objective, it is to provide to clients that magic combination of an institution with the power of a global financial leader and the intimacy of a private-banking relationship. It is led by Mary Callahan Erdoes.
Amid strong competition between the region’s leading private lenders, Carnegie Private Banking is the judging panel’s choice for best private bank in the Nordics and Baltics this year. The bank has also been recognized in three other categories: family office services, investment research and ultra-high net-worth individuals.
Emirates NBD Private Banking’s retail banking and wealth management division generated its highest-ever revenue and strongest loan growth during the awards period and the firm is named Euromoney’s best private bank in the Middle East this year.