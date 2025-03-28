Private banking awards national winners 2025: Mozambique

Best international private bank: Absa Bank

Absa Bank stands out for its strong financial performance, innovative digital solutions and commitment to empowering the next generation.

Demonstrating impressive financial performance over the review period, the bank saw net income surge by 59% year-on-year to $25.4 million, while total revenues hit $122 million, up 16.2%. The bank's return on equity is also up sharply, rising from 12.2% in 2022 to 16.8% in 2024.

The bank also made significant strides in digital and AI solutions. The Absa Access platform offers real-time payments, mobile wallet services such as M-Pesa and E-Mola, and international transfers. AI integration has enhanced customer experiences with predictive analysis tools and personalised investment advice, reflecting the bank’s commitment to responsible technological transformation.

Combining local expertise with the global reach of Absa Group, the bank offers personalised management solutions to help clients preserve, grow and transfer their wealth.