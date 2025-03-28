Africa’s best for HNW 2025: Standard Bank Wealth and Investment

For generations, Standard Bank Wealth and Investment has been a leader in serving high-net-worth clients and families. Its offering integrates a host of different services, including fiduciary, lending, insurance, banking and advisory. Beyond this, the South Africa-based private bank fosters deep relationships via its Generational Wealth Strategy, and its unique events and thought leadership programmes, making it Africa’s leading bank for high-net-worth (HNW) individuals.

There are many factors, programmes and offerings that make Standard Bank Wealth and Investment Africa’s best private bank for HNW clients. At the heart of its client-value proposition is Wealth Quotient, a practical tool that sets out in simple terms how each client can achieve their wealth objectives. Over the years, the firm has honed and revised this model, to ensure it is asking the right questions of clients, and that the client’s portfolio of services is aligned with its overall wealth objectives.

During the awards period, Standard Bank Wealth and Investment unveiled a new, dedicated high-net-worth team that specialises in emigration services.