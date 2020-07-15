Euromoney
Asiamoney
Country Risk
Learning
Events
Login
Banking
Markets
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Treasury
Wealth
Fintech
ESG
Regions
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Opinion
Awards
Surveys
More...
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Show Search
Submit Search
Search Query
Menu
Banking
Markets
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Treasury
Wealth
Fintech
ESG
Regions
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Opinion
Awards
Surveys
More...
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Login
The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our
Terms & Conditions
,
Privacy Policy
and
Cookies
before using this site.
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
BNP Paribas
LATEST ARTICLES
Awards
Western Europe's best investment bank 2020: BNP Paribas
July 15, 2020
Awards
Western Europe's best bank for financing 2020: BNP Paribas
July 15, 2020
Awards
Western Europe's best bank for corporate responsibility 2020: BNP Paribas
July 15, 2020
Awards
Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020 Western Europe winners revealed
July 15, 2020
ESG
Sustainable finance: The financial sector must build D&I momentum
Helen Avery
,
July 15, 2020
Treasury
Making Treasury Great Again: Covid-19 will put cashflows into the boardroom
Mark Baker
,
June 04, 2020
Opinion
Zut alors! SocGen may face bigger equity derivatives challenges than peers
Mark Baker
,
May 07, 2020
Banking
Coronavirus: France takes the lead on SME funding
Dominic O’Neill
,
April 21, 2020
Fintech
Fintech: Nickel draws on banque-tabac model
Dominic O’Neill
,
February 19, 2020
Surveys
Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2020: Global Results
February 06, 2020
Banking
Class of 2019: BNP Paribas
January 09, 2020
Surveys
Trade Finance Survey 2020: Global best trade finance providers
January 09, 2020
Sponsored Content
Creative approach fosters treasury innovation
January 01, 2020
Sponsored Content
Adding value to the payment process
November 11, 2019
Capital Markets
What they said about CIB in Q3 '19: a guide to bank results
Mark Baker
,
November 06, 2019
Wealth
Asia private banking debate: How to build a model for a growing Asia
Chris Wright
,
November 05, 2019
Banking
Can European banks strike back?
Dominic O’Neill
,
November 04, 2019
Banking
BNP Paribas’s Fillion sees resurgent Latam growth
Rob Dwyer
,
October 22, 2019
Surveys
Fixed Income Research Survey 2019: Overall
October 07, 2019
Foreign Exchange
Dynamic FX hedging at heart of BNP Paribas-Kantox partnership
Paul Golden
,
September 30, 2019
Surveys
Cash Management Non-Financial Institutions Survey 2019: Global
September 16, 2019
Surveys
Cash Management Financial Institutions Survey 2019: Global Market Leader
September 16, 2019
Surveys
Cash Management Non-Financial Institutions Survey 2019: Global Best Service
September 16, 2019
Surveys
Real Estate Survey 2019: Global Results
September 09, 2019
Capital Markets
What they said about CIB in 2Q19: a guide to bank results
Mark Baker
,
August 05, 2019
Sponsored Content
Request to Pay connects payers and payees beyond payments
July 31, 2019
Banking
BNP Paribas could sign Deutsche prime broking deal in September
Mark Baker
,
July 31, 2019
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2019: Asia
July 16, 2019
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2019: Western Europe
July 10, 2019
Awards
Euromoney names the world’s best banks in its 2019 Awards for Excellence
July 10, 2019
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
I agree