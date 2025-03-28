Private banking awards national winners 2025: Singapore

Private banking awards national winners 2025: Singapore

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: DBS

March 28, 2025

DBS’s private banking business has achieved impressive growth, driven by a strategic focus on talent, client retention and a thriving family office segment.

The bank demonstrated impressive growth figures in the private banking segment, propelled by its investment in talent, as well as an ability to sustain growth while maintaining one of the lowest staff turnover rates in the industry. To support its expanding presence in north Asia, DBS increased its relationship manager strength in Singapore by 24%, with staff turnover in the division staying steady at a little under 8%.

Family office services emerged as another pillar of growth with assets under management in the segment growing considerably. It has also seen its insurance solution revenue climb by over 30% in the same period, underscoring its commitment to helping wealthy families meet their liquidity planning needs.

DBS’s

Topics

