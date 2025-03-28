Western Europe’s best for fund selection 2025: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

Healthy growth within the funds business at BNP Paribas Wealth Management, Western Europe’s best for fund selection, suggests a high level of client trust in an offering that aims at increasing quality but also growing innovation and flexibility.

The bank’s proprietary digital tool, FundSelect, integrates its research, covering a universe of around 30,000 funds. It relies on internal know-how, technology, and partnerships. Its Fund Squad team is a diverse collection of experienced fund selection professionals based in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm believes its distribution capacity also helps it partner with the best asset managers, giving privileged access to their expertise.

These funds are selected after a disciplined approach to analysis, combining operational risk analysis, financial analysis, and extra financial analysis including ESG metrics. This leads to a conviction based-offering around certain funds and ETFs that the firm says is adapted to the needs of its clients in terms of products, asset classes, risk, impact, transparency and cost.