Western Europe’s best for fund selection 2025: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

Western Europe’s best for fund selection 2025: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

March 28, 2025
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

Healthy growth within the funds business at BNP Paribas Wealth Management, Western Europe’s best for fund selection, suggests a high level of client trust in an offering that aims at increasing quality but also growing innovation and flexibility.

The bank’s proprietary digital tool, FundSelect, integrates its research, covering a universe of around 30,000 funds. It relies on internal know-how, technology, and partnerships. Its Fund Squad team is a diverse collection of experienced fund selection professionals based in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm believes its distribution capacity also helps it partner with the best asset managers, giving privileged access to their expertise.

These funds are selected after a disciplined approach to analysis, combining operational risk analysis, financial analysis, and extra financial analysis including ESG metrics. This leads to a conviction based-offering around certain funds and ETFs that the firm says is adapted to the needs of its clients in terms of products, asset classes, risk, impact, transparency and cost.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsPB regional awardWestern EuropeBNP Paribas
Gift this article