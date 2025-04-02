Asia’s private banking reimagined: Four forces reshaping wealth management

Illustration: iStock

1. Becoming strategic: From wealth caretaker to family-enterprise architect

Private banking’s rising influence within Asian financial groups stems from its outsized contribution to margins and fees. With net interest margins significantly exceeding those of retail banking, the sector now commands greater strategic priority.

Equally critical is the sector’s role in fostering client loyalty. “Corporate bankers negotiate with CFOs; private bankers debate succession plans on a chairman’s yacht,” notes a Beijing-based banker. Such proximity to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families enables banks to leverage decade-long relationships that lead to corporate advisory roles, particularly in IPO execution, M&A and debt financing.

Award submissions from leading banks highlight this evolution, showcasing how multi-generational wealth ties have secured mandates for family-owned businesses. One case study details a decade-long private banking relationship that paved the way for structuring a landmark IPO and subsequent equity placements.