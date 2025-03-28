The world’s best for fund selection 2025: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

With €100 billion ($105 billion) in assets under management or advice, BNP Paribas Wealth Management is one of the giants of the industry, and a clear winner of this award.

The funds it runs and manages are testimony to the trust that wealthy clients place in the Paris-based wealth manager. In the 12 months to the end of June 2024, the total value of funds put to work by wealthy clients with BNP Paribas Wealth Management rose by 7%. This, the firm says in its pitch document, is due to a “quality offering that is innovative and able to adapt to the needs of customers all over the world.”

Led by its chief executive Vincent Lecomte, the firm’s internal research business covers a universe of 30,000 funds, and it leverages its vast human and technological resources, and partnerships, to select the best-in-class products for its customers. Its multinational Fund Squad comprises more than 30 fund-selection professionals based in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.