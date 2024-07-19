CEE’s best bank for financing: BNP Paribas

It is not normally thought of as one of the banks with a large stronghold on central and eastern Europe. Nevertheless, BNP Paribas still owns relatively large banks in what are, in effect after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the region’s two biggest markets in terms of banking: Poland and Turkey.

Moreover, BNPP has a powerful corporate and institutional franchise across the European continent, especially on the financing side. This was very much in evidence in central and eastern Europe in 2023, when it worked on a wide range of deals in different countries and especially in debt capital markets, which is headed in the region by Boris Matiash.

Looking at Poland, BNPP was bookrunner on the sovereign’s biggest international syndication in March, raising $5 billion. It was also bookrunner and joint lead manager on a €750 million green bond for mBank in September, which was soon followed by work on a €700 million debut international bond from Bank Millennium and on an international bond debut from Bank Pekao, raising €1.4