Private banking awards national winners 2025: Monaco

Best international private bank: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

BNP Paribas Wealth Management delivers a comprehensive and global range of financial solutions, serving as a one-stop-shop for all aspects of wealth management.

With a focus on ultra-high-net-worth individuals, the bank offers a full suite of services that includes multi-jurisdictional wealth planning, tax and legal expertise and bespoke financing solutions. Its offering also includes tailored real estate financing, multi-currency loans, yacht and jet financing, and philanthropic advisory services.

The bank gives international clients access to the full range of BNP Paribas group’s global expertise, ensuring clients receive the highest level of service.

Clients benefit from specialised advice and solutions from a team of dedicated experts, helping them to understand and approach the complexities of managing wealth across borders.

Best for discretionary portfolio management: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

BNP Paribas Wealth Management excels in discretionary portfolio management (DPM) by delivering bespoke investment solutions tailored to the unique needs and risk profiles of its clients.

The