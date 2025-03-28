Private banking awards national winners 2025: Italy

Best international private bank: Deutsche Bank Private Bank

Deutsche Bank Private Bank’s strategic initiatives in Italy have not only enhanced its financial performance but also solidified its reputation as a leader in integrating sustainability and comprehensive wealth management solutions.

Its private wealth business demonstrated robust growth and innovation. It achieved a 9% year-on-year increase in assets under management during the awards period – despite challenging market conditions.

Deutsche Bank Private Bank has successfully integrated corporate and wealth management services. It enhanced its Bank for Entrepreneurs model, which combines personal and corporate banking to offer solutions tailored to entrepreneurs and their families.

Its strategic focus on sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) integration has been particularly successful, with ESG assets topping €4.25 billion during the awards period – or 18% of its total investment portfolio.

The bank also launched innovative investment solutions such as the Square Capital Club and Tech Venture Growth Fund, which provide clients with diverse and sustainable investment opportunities.

