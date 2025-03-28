Private banking awards national winners 2025: Italy

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

Private banking awards national winners 2025: Italy

March 28, 2025

Best international private bank: Deutsche Bank Private Bank

Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

Deutsche Bank Private Bank’s strategic initiatives in Italy have not only enhanced its financial performance but also solidified its reputation as a leader in integrating sustainability and comprehensive wealth management solutions.

Its private wealth business demonstrated robust growth and innovation. It achieved a 9% year-on-year increase in assets under management during the awards period – despite challenging market conditions.

Deutsche Bank Private Bank has successfully integrated corporate and wealth management services. It enhanced its Bank for Entrepreneurs model, which combines personal and corporate banking to offer solutions tailored to entrepreneurs and their families.

Its strategic focus on sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) integration has been particularly successful, with ESG assets topping €4.25 billion during the awards period – or 18% of its total investment portfolio.

The bank also launched innovative investment solutions such as the Square Capital Club and Tech Venture Growth Fund, which provide clients with diverse and sustainable investment opportunities.

Client

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsPB country awardWestern EuropeDeutsche BankBNP Paribas
Gift this article