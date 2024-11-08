Why China’s retail CBDC e-CNY is taking off

CAPITAL MARKETS
DIGITAL ASSETS DEEPDIVE

Larissa Ku
November 08, 2024

The success of e-CNY, despite its retail characteristics, could be attributed to a strong government push, effective collaboration with banks and e-platforms, and, most importantly, a win-win mentality that inspired the two-tier channel design.

Photo: iStock

While an increasing number of central banks are shifting their focus from retail to wholesale central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), China’s e-CNY, a retail CBDC, has shown notable progress, despite the country’s already competitive e-payment landscape, where tech giants Tencent and Alibaba dominate.

Currently, the e-CNY pilot programme spans 26 cities across 17 provinces. The digital currency is accepted in most large shopping centres, supermarkets, chain restaurants and even vending machines. Moreover, it is integrated with China’s most popular online platforms, such as ride-hailing app DiDi, shopping app Meituan, travel app Ctrip, and, of course, WeChat Pay and Alipay.

As of July, the e-CNY app has attracted 180 million personal wallet users, with a cumulative transaction value of Rmb7.3 trillion (US$1 trillion) in pilot areas. The digital currency has also made strides in smart contracts, with 346,000 transactions totalling Rmb57 billion as of September.

“China has done a great job promoting the e-CNY,” says Xiaonan Zou, head of digital assets at UBS Group Treasury. “By leveraging popular social media apps like WeChat and TikTok, they’ve made digital currencies accessible to everyone.


larissa ku 960.jpg
Larissa Ku
Senior reporter for Asia
Larissa Ku is a senior reporter for Asia. She joined Euromoney in 2023. Based in Hong Kong, she has spent more than a decade covering private equity, banking, treasury and fintech across various brands, including Asian Venture Capital Journal – where she won State Street Institutional Press Awards Asia Pacific 2023’s technology journalist of the year – Corporate Treasurer and DigFin.
