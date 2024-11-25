We believe the most successful transaction banking franchises are built on exceptional leadership. It’s not just about developing outstanding products or mastering market dynamics—it’s about inspiring thousands of individuals to align behind a shared vision, designing organizations centred on client experience, and fostering innovation to stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape.
Through conversations with senior leaders from the world’s top transaction banking institutions and providers, it aims to uncover the strategies and factors driving their success.
This series explores the following areas:
- Organizational evolution to better meet client needs
- Balancing today’s performance with tomorrow’s innovation
- Harnessing partnerships for transformation
- Staying ahead of change in a dynamic environment
- Leadership beyond transaction banking, exploring societal impact and purpose-driven growth
BofA’s Monaco on building a people-first franchiseAt SIBOS, Mark Monaco, head of global payments solutions at Bank of America, pulled back the curtain on the strategies driving the bank’s leadership in an exclusive interview with Euromoney. “Success has three ingredients: people, process and technology,” Monaco shared on the bank's ability to stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.