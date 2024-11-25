Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Transaction Banking.png
Description

We believe the most successful transaction banking franchises are built on exceptional leadership. It’s not just about developing outstanding products or mastering market dynamics—it’s about inspiring thousands of individuals to align behind a shared vision, designing organizations centred on client experience, and fostering innovation to stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape.
Through conversations with senior leaders from the world’s top transaction banking institutions and providers, it aims to uncover the strategies and factors driving their success.

This series explores the following areas:

  • Organizational evolution to better meet client needs
  • Balancing today’s performance with tomorrow’s innovation
  • Harnessing partnerships for transformation
  • Staying ahead of change in a dynamic environment
  • Leadership beyond transaction banking, exploring societal impact and purpose-driven growth