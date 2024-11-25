We believe the most successful transaction banking franchises are built on exceptional leadership. It’s not just about developing outstanding products or mastering market dynamics—it’s about inspiring thousands of individuals to align behind a shared vision, designing organizations centred on client experience, and fostering innovation to stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Through conversations with senior leaders from the world’s top transaction banking institutions and providers, it aims to uncover the strategies and factors driving their success.

This series explores the following areas: