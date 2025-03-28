Western Europe’s best for investment research 2025: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

BNP Paribas Wealth Management, Western Europe’s best for investment research, has numerous advantages in this field – ranging from a vast array of research documents and tailored investment solutions to a strong sustainability focus.

The past year has seen good results, with growth of 20% in invested assets and a €6 billion ($6.55 billion) rise in its recommended universe. One aspect is a focus on sharing stronger convictions, resulting in 18% of its past universe being excluded.

The investment strategy and asset allocation favoured US equities, investment grade bonds, diversification through gold, and more tactical bets such as small caps, leading to good results for its clients.

Robert Vedeilhie

On the impact front, it looks at elements such as its proprietary Clover rating and a PASI (principal adverse sustainability impacts) measure. It has further strengthened partnerships with around 15 research providers during business reviews covering performance, responsiveness, quality of analysis and communication support.