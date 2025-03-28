Private banking awards national winners 2025: France

Best private bank: BNP Paribas Banque Privée

BNP Paribas Banque Privée's strategic enhancements in digitalisation, client engagement and sustainability have not only increased its market share but also strengthened its leadership in the private banking sector.

The bank registered €136 billion in assets under management over the review period. This growth is attributed to its strategic focus on ultra-high net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs, integrating wealth management with corporate and investment banking to provide comprehensive financial solutions.

The bank has also excelled in digital innovation, investing in its MyMand@te service, a fully digitised mandate with over €2.5 billion in managed assets, and launching My Private Asset, a new digital platform.

Educational initiatives have also been a cornerstone of its strategy. The De l'école à la licorne masterclasses, run in collaboration with top French schools, and the Cercle des Entrepreneurs events, positioned it as a thought leader in entrepreneurial education.

Sustainability