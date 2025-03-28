Private banking awards country/territory winners 2025: Taiwan

Private Banking Awards

Private banking awards country/territory winners 2025: Taiwan

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: CTBC Bank

CTBC Bank delivered strong financial performance across private banking during the awards period. Its Private Privilege service, targeting ultra-high net-worth clients, saw assets under management grow 22%, with revenues up 35%, while the Private Plus segment, targeting high net-worth clients, saw revenues rise 41%. Wealth management fees surged 49%, while fee-based assets under management in investment platform services increased by 26%.

The bank’s offshore international private banking segment also posted strong gains, with a 26% growth in assets under management and a 30% jump in revenues. Wealth management fees in this segment rose 45%, while its investment platform saw assets under management grow 39%.

CTBC also significantly upgraded its product offerings, launching a Portfolio Insight Engine, which provides intuitive asset allocation insights. And in December, the bank debuted a new diagnostic service for insurance policies in the CTBC Home Bank app, giving clients seamless access to and management of their insurance portfolios.

