Private banking awards national winners 2025: Belgium

Best private bank: KBC Private Bank

KBC Private Bank has continued to achieve significant growth in its private banking network, strengthened its digital excellence through innovative solutions, and elevated client experiences with personalised, proactive technology integration.

The bank notably opened 15 new domestic private banking offices, effectively doubling its existing network and substantially enhancing its local market presence. This substantial expansion of physical locations was strategically coupled with continued investments in digital solutions, underscoring a dual ‘high-tech and high-touch’ approach that proved effective in driving an increase in assets under management.

Central to digital advancements is constant refinement of KBC’s mobile app, which has improved portfolio management capabilities and contributed directly to a seamless client experience. This integration allows private bankers to deliver more personalised investment advice efficiently, ensuring scalability and consistency in advisory quality. Crucially, the bank maintained human involvement, allowing bankers to remain closely connected to clients, facilitating swift responses to fluctuations in financial markets.

