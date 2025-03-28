Private banking awards national winners 2025: Switzerland

Best private bank: UBS

UBS delivered outstanding financial performance and client satisfaction over the review period, driven by successful integration efforts, distinctive ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) offerings, and an ability to engage next-generation clients.

The bank reported a 2024 Q3 profit significantly exceeding market forecasts, buoyed by robust revenue growth and targeted cost reductions. This performance was supported by the completion of the first wave of client migrations from Credit Suisse following its 2024 acquisition, which expanded UBS’s footprint, deepened its talent pool and enhanced cross-divisional capabilities. The integration has positioned the bank to better optimise resources and invest in client-centric platforms.

A key element of UBS’s differentiation lies in its UHNW solutions group, a one-stop-shop for UHNW clients offering seven tailored capabilities spanning investments, family strategy, art and next-generation education. The group’s team approach integrates expertise across divisions and geographies, providing exclusive global experiences and peer networks – a model credited with deepening client loyalty and attracting new capital.

Another