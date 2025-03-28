Private banking awards country/territory winners 2025: Hong Kong

Best private bank: HSBC

HSBC is recognised as Hong Kong's best private bank due its commitment to tailored solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the market's private banking clients.

The bank integrates investment advisory, wealth structuring, capital markets and corporate finance to provide clients with holistic financial solutions. Its dedicated teams of relationship managers, investment counsellors, credit specialists and wealth planners ensure a personalised banking experience, backed by extensive research and proprietary insights.

Hong Kong is HSBC’s largest booking centre, demonstrating its unwavering strength in the region. Despite market volatility, the bank achieved double-digit year-on-year client asset and total revenue growth, with investment and insurance revenue playing a key role.

HSBC's ultra-high net-worth business is built on a dedicated team of specialists, bespoke family office solutions and institutional-grade investment capabilities. It offers tailored lending solutions, cross-border investment opportunities and exclusive access to global banking and markets as well as commercial banking services

HSBC leads the industry in digital innovation, introducing solutions such as generative-AI-driven investment research, digital insights from the chief investment office, and a bespoke climate asset management offering.