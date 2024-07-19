Latin America’s best bank for sustainable finance: BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas has enviable sustainable finance credentials globally, but Latin America has become a particular area of strength for the French bank. In 2023, it led on some truly landmark transactions for clients throughout the region and can claim to be leading the evolution of sustainable finance in Latin America.

The deployment of green technologies became an important strand of this in 2023, with BNPP – led by Michael Bellantoni, vice-president, sustainable finance capital markets, Americas –winning the mandate to be global coordinator, placement agent, bookrunner, sole mandated lead arranger and green loan coordinator for Solek PMGD’s green loan – an integral part of Chile’s wider decarbonization plan. BNPP financed $293 million for Solek, a Czech independent power producer that focuses on renewable energy.

Michael Bellantoni

Also in Chile, in December BNPP followed this with its role as lead arranger and hedge provider for a $345 million financing package to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for its acquisition of a stake in solar, wind and batteries portfolio from AES Andes.