Private banking awards national winners 2025: Luxembourg

Awards
Private Banking Awards

Private banking awards national winners 2025: Luxembourg

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: Quintet Private Bank

Private Banking Awards

Full Results

March 28, 2025
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

Quintet Private Bank delivered a strong financial performance in 2023, showing resilience amid market volatility and inflationary pressures, while strategically expanding its investment offerings and geographic presence.

The bank demonstrated strong performance, with total group income climbing 15% to €602.4 million ($653 million), compared to €524 million the previous year. This increase was achieved despite significant market volatility and sustained inflationary pressure.

Contributing to this positive trajectory, total client assets stood at €92 billion at the end of the year, up from €86.7 billion the previous year. In tandem with these financial achievements, Quintet reinforced its organisational foundation and continued its transformation by standardising core processes and boosting agility. The firm enhanced its investment capabilities through a refreshed philosophy and new partnerships.

Notably, its recent partnership with digital investment platform Moonfare broadened access to an end-to-end digital platform offering top-tier private-market funds, while its agreement with BlackRock expanded Quintet’s investment toolkit without relinquishing decision-making control.

As

Topics

PB awardsPB country awardWestern EuropeBNP ParibasJulius BaerSociete Generale
