BNP Paribas-Axa IM: Bonnafé’s biggest acquisition won’t be a hasty move
CAPITAL MARKETS

BNP Paribas-Axa IM: Bonnafé’s biggest acquisition won’t be a hasty move

Dominic O’Neill
August 02, 2024

Buying Axa IM would be BNP Paribas chief executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafé’s biggest acquisition. It has been a long time in the making.

Jean-Laurent-Bonnafe-BNPP-smile-Reuters-960.jpg
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, chief executive of BNP Paribas | Photo: Reuters

Size matters ever more in asset management, where the commonly stated rule is that any asset manager with under $1 trillion under management is sub-scale.

The asset management units of BNP Paribas and French insurer Axa are well below this level, with around €575 billion and €850 billion, respectively. For BNPP, this compares poorly with other French banks, above all Crédit Agricole, which owns Amundi, a €2 trillion asset manager. Natixis Investment Managers is also more than €1 trillion, while Societe Generale’s lack of a large asset management and insurance business is often cited as the reason why it has underperformed as a group.

There have, consequently, long been questions about M&A involving Axa and BNPP’s asset management units.

Due to regulatory capital constraints and other factors, fee-income from asset management and insurance have become more important for continental European banks during the past decade. BNPP, as well as Natixis, was rumoured to have explored a merger between its asset management unit and that of Axa as far back as 2017.

Rather like HSBC Asset Management, BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) is a middling player, even by comparison to those owned by European banks with a similar business model – focusing on wealthier clients and corporate and institutional banking – such as Deutsche Bank’s DWS or UBS Asset Management.

FranceCapital MarketsBankingBNP Paribas
Dominic O'Neill head.jpg
Dominic O’Neill
EMEA editor
Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
