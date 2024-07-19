Western Europe’s best bank for wealth management: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

BNP Paribas Wealth Management operates across 17 countries, serving a client base of entrepreneurs, family offices and high net-worth individuals.

Assets under management stood at €415 billion by the end of 2023, bolstered by over €17 billion of net asset inflows last year.

In March, Euromoney published the findings of a diverse panel of industry experts that we assemble each year for our private banking awards. When it came to western Europe they were in no doubt.

“BNP Paribas Wealth Management is an international key player able to serve a large range of clients, developing high-quality services and leveraging on its universal bank DNA,” the judges said.

The bank’s financial results bear our judges out. When BNP Paribas announced its 2023 numbers, it was able to point to an especially impressive contribution from the wealth management business that reports inside the group’s investment and protection services division.