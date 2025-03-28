Asia’s best for digital solutions 2025: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

BNP Paribas Wealth Management demonstrated a steadfast commitment to innovation and client-centric digital transformation during the review period, as it continues to anticipate clients’ evolving needs. The bank embraced disruptive technologies and future-proofing solutions with the aim of providing personalised, high-tech and high-touch services that deliver exceptional value to private banking clients.

BNPP WM’s digital offering is built on four strategic pillars: personalised wealth management, operational efficiency, digital revenue growth and enhanced user experience. The deployment of solutions such as DocuSign and its Asia Investment Transaction Management Platform have improved compliance and cut turnaround times.

During the review period, the bank migrated routine transactions online, with trading volumes increasing significantly – enabling relationship managers to focus instead on complex client needs.

Vivien Jong

Tools such as myImpact and Eureka empower clients to make informed decisions with personalised investment strategies.