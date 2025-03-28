Asia’s best for UHNW 2025: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

In Asia’s competitive private banking arena, BNP Paribas Wealth Management has distinguished itself as a stalwart for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients, blending global expertise with localised insights to address the intricate needs of wealthy families and entrepreneurs.

The bank's robust chief investment office provides market-leading allocation strategies that consistently help clients outperform, while maintaining a keen focus on risk management and wealth preservation. This approach is complemented by an emphasis on multigenerational wealth stewardship.

While the bank’s next-gen programmes have garnered attention, these efforts are deeply interwoven with its UHNW services, ensuring continuity as families navigate succession planning and shifting priorities.

The bank's senior advisers exemplify this dual focus through carefully orchestrated financial bootcamps that prepare heirs to manage complex portfolios while maintaining alignment with family governance structures. Such programmes not only foster financial literacy but also solidify trust across generations – a critical factor for UHNW clients safeguarding legacies.

Arnaud Tellier

In 2024, BNP Paribas Wealth Management, under chief executive Vincent Lecomte, expanded its sustainable investment offerings, recognising UHNW clients’ growing demand for ESG-aligned strategies.