Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: The results are in

The winners of this year’s Private Banking Awards have gathered last night at The Savoy hotel in London, celebrating the industry's outperformance across the global wealth industry.

Goldman Sachs took the top trophy, crowned the world’s best private bank. With $1.6 trillion in client assets, Goldman Sachs’ wealth management division is a giant in the private banking world, but its achievement was not just based on size. Tucker York, global head of Goldman Sachs Wealth Management, tells Euromoney how the bank aims to be the client’s “most trusted adviser”, explaining. “It isn’t a case of: ‘Oh, I have something to sell.’ It’s much more than that. We ask what we can do for that client today, how we allocate capital, how we go about helping them with long-term wealth planning or family governance and tax planning, with legacy issues.”

UBS’s Iqbal Khan was honoured as the world’s best private banker 2025, after a career move that saw him swap Geneva for Hong Kong to be co-president of global wealth management and president of UBS Asia Pacific.

JPMorgan took the award for best for alternative investments, under the leadership of Anton Pil, head of JPMorgan Asset Management global alternative solutions, and Kristin Kallergis Rowland, global head of alternative investments, while Julius Baer won best for discretionary portfolio management for the second consecutive year.

Societe Generale was recognised as best for philanthropic advisory and Lichtenstein’s LGT claimed the title of world’s best for sustainability.

These awards highlight the banks and firms that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and leadership during the past year. From global banking giants to boutique regional leaders, this year’s winners reflect the strength and resilience of the financial sector. Congratulations to all the winners!

