Consolidating the consolidators: Why the proposed EU and UK tapes are only the beginning

Consolidated, real-time price information has long been a holy grail for the markets, but the UK and Europe have struggled to follow in the US footsteps to achieve centralised data – until now. With a clear plan in place for delivery, providers are now vying for the contract to provide this golden source. Sassan Danesh, CEO of Etrading Software, explains why the solution is so urgently needed – and how it could transform the bond market.

Washington is awash with talk about how the new Trump administration could upend the country’s bloated and unevenly harsh banking regulation. Banks may now find it easier to merge and to chase new businesses. But large and lasting changes to the landscape and methods of banking supervision in the US won’t be quick, or easy.

Competitive fixed-income markets benefit the financial services industry as well as the economy as a whole. Competition comes in many guises, including new technologies that have historically driven greater efficiency through the fixed-income ecosystem. Not all technologies are created equal, however, and in recent times regulators and many market observers have identified market data – more specifically, access to reliable and timely data – as a key area of inequality.