The world’s best for investment research 2025: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

BNP Paribas Wealth Management has long been a leader in investment research. Its success in landing this year’s global award is testament to its enduring ability to constantly assess, create and analyse wealth management portfolios on behalf of its clients. With a philosophy predicated on reliability and results, it aims to provide clients with the best investment opportunities, thanks to a unique and dedicated research ecosystem.

In 2024, the firm recorded a 20% year-on-year rise in invested assets, hitting €210 billion ($221 billion). During the awards period, BNP Paribas Wealth Management reinforced its selection criteria and choice of partners. This led to the financial outfit reducing by 18% the size of its universe and proposing to clients 4,900 investment convictions spanning every category of products – including direct lines, funds and exchange-traded funds, structured products and foreign exchange – as well as geographical markets and sectoral biases.

This universe includes 1,160 equities-focused investment solutions, 792 fixed income issuers, 900+ ETFs, and fund data providers such as Mercer and Morningstar.