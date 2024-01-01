Ana Voicila

Ana Voicilă is Head of Transaction Banking, responsible for content and product development in this area. Ana started her career at Citi in Treasury and Trade Solutions, with roles varying from project management, sales, strategy, and digital transformation. She joined Euromoney from Coalition Greenwich, where she worked in client intelligence.

Ana has a BA in Economics and Business from University College London and an MLA in Finance, Extension Studies at Harvard University. She also holds several graduate level certifications in finance, economics, and business from Harvard Business School and Harvard Extension School.