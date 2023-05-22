Regional tabs
World's Best International Islamic Bank
For cross-border transactions, supply-side financing and capital markets, HSBC Amanah, led by chief executive Raja Amir Shah Raja Azwa, was the international Islamic bank to beat this year.
Global Awards
Elsewedy Electric’s EGP3 billion ($97 million) Sharia-compliant multi-purpose syndicated facility.
Al Rajhi Bank’s SAR10 billion ($2.7 billion) retail public offer tier-1 sukuk.
Jabal Omar Development Company’s SAR5.3 billion ($1.4 billion) debt conversion.
Abdulwahed Ahmad Rashed Bin Shabib’s AED455 million ($124 million) financing.
Zamarad Assets Berhad's RM255 million ($57 million) tranche 7 sukuk murabahah ABS.
Republic of Turkey’s $3 billion five-year sukuk.
Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat Berhad's RM5.5 billion ($1.22 billion) sustainability sukuk murabahah programme.
Over the last 24 years, InterVest Capital Partners has established more than 120 leasing and financing programmes, with committed capital topping $15 billion.
Kuwait Finance House’s (KFH) commitment to embed sustainability into all that it does officially stems from the nation’s Vision 2035 plan. There is little doubt, however, that the bank itself is running well ahead that schedule.
Mashreq Al Islami is proving year after year that an Islamic bank with industry-leading digital capabilities doesn’t need vast scale to disrupt the regional market.
One transaction alone cemented Al Rajhi Bank’s claim to be the best sukuk house this year. On March 29, 2023, the world’s biggest Islamic bank by assets and market capitalization closed its first US dollar sustainable sukuk.
Structured finance isn’t just an important part of Boubyan’s corporate banking group, it is the very core.
As Indonesia prepared to host an Association of southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit in May 2023, president Joko Widodo pledged to make his economy a centre of growth in the region.
Best Islamic Bank in Asia
Maybank’s global Islamic presence can be compared favourably with any of the biggest Gulf region banks. The bank is east Asia’s biggest in terms of total assets, which stand at more than $67 billion. Globally, Maybank Islamic trails only Al Rajhi Bank, SNB Capital, Dubai Islamic Bank and Kuwait Finance House.
Country Awards
By virtually any measure, Maybank is Malaysia’s best Islamic bank. It is ahead of its rivals in market share for total assets, financing, deposits and unrestricted investment accounts.
Bank Syariah Indonesia’s (BSI) focus on tech disruption is not typical for a state-owned lender. But southeast Asia’s biggest and most populous economy is proving fertile territory for startup finance.
Best Islamic Bank in the Middle East
It seems fitting that the world’s first full-service Islamic bank is the winner of the award for the Middle East’s best Islamic bank. Since 1975, Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has been steadily building what is now the second-largest Shariah-compliant banking business in the world by assets.
Country Awards
Founded in 2009, Sidra Capital is a pioneer of private Islamic finance in Saudi Arabia, with offices in Riyadh, Dubai, Singapore and London. Licensed and regulated by the Saudi Arabian Capital Market Authority, Sidra’s Shariah-compliant asset business focuses on alternative asset classes, real estate and private finance and private equity.
Kuwait Finance House’s 45th year in business was a banner one. In October 2022, the team led by acting chief executive Abdulwahab Iesa Alrushood completed the acquisition of Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank to create the world’s second-largest Islamic bank.
Despite surging global interest rates, inflation, gyrating currencies and geopolitical tensions, Ahli Islamic Bank has stayed the course. It has grown its business and worked to expand the industry, pursuing financial inclusion when it is needed most.
Over the last 45 years, Jordan Islamic Bank (JIB) has steadily grown its banking, financing and investment businesses in accordance with Islamic guidelines. The corporate governance code it built became the standard in Jordan and one that the central bank has taken to using as a benchmark for peers.
Dubai Islamic Bank reported a 12% year-on-year rise in net profit in the first quarter of 2023, while total income grew by 47% over the same period – the result of strong income from financing assets and robust cost management.
Al Rajhi Bank had a busy 2022, arranging 12 high-profile transactions in the Saudi riyal and US dollar debt capital markets.
Few banks take the phrase 'digital transformation' more seriously than Dukhan Bank.
You might expect that a bank that managed to double its profit over the last year would be an easy call for the best in Bahrain. But aside from the financials, Bahrain Islamic Bank, led by chief executive Yaser Alsharifi, is a clear standout in many categories.
RakBank isn’t the biggest or best known bank in the United Arab Emirates. But it is playing an outsized role in providing innovative Islamic banking solutions and growing the market.
Qatar’s biggest Islamic bank remains hard to beat. Last year, it offered shareholders a 17.8% return on equity, a 2.1% return on assets and one of the industry’s lowest cost-to-income ratios at 17.4%.
The global turmoil of 2022 posed a severe test for Banque Misr and its more than 10 million customers. The one-two punch of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the foreign-currency crunch caused by surging inflation sent Egypt to the IMF.
Since its inception in 2004, Boubyan Bank has carved out a specific niche in a Kuwaiti market dominated by bigger and more established players. As chief executive Abdullah Al-Tuwaijri puts it, three words serve as the guiding star for the bank’s strategy: “modern, attractive and digital.”