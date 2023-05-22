Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
World's Best International Islamic Bank

The world’s best international Islamic bank 2023: HSBC Amanah
For cross-border transactions, supply-side financing and capital markets, HSBC Amanah, led by chief executive Raja Amir Shah Raja Azwa, was the international Islamic bank to beat this year.
May 22, 2023

Global Awards

Best Islamic Bank in Asia

The best Islamic bank in Asia 2023: Maybank Islamic
Maybank’s global Islamic presence can be compared favourably with any of the biggest Gulf region banks. The bank is east Asia’s biggest in terms of total assets, which stand at more than $67 billion. Globally, Maybank Islamic trails only Al Rajhi Bank, SNB Capital, Dubai Islamic Bank and Kuwait Finance House.
May 22, 2023


Country Awards

Best Islamic Bank in the Middle East

The best Islamic bank in the Middle East 2023: Dubai Islamic Bank
It seems fitting that the world’s first full-service Islamic bank is the winner of the award for the Middle East’s best Islamic bank. Since 1975, Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has been steadily building what is now the second-largest Shariah-compliant banking business in the world by assets.
May 22, 2023


Country Awards