Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Untitled (2240 × 900 px) (2240 × 500 px) (3).png

Contact us

Page Body

Engagement

For questions on entering the Awards for Excellence please contact Alex Pang

Accreditation research

Euromoney's awards and accreditation research team undertakes qualitative and quantitative research to produce awards and rankings in areas including corporate, investment, Islamic and SME banking and CSR, D&I and ESG.

Contact our team:

Global: Ben Naylor, Head of Accreditation Research

Americas: Alexa Klein, Senior Research Analyst; Rizia Lu, Research Analyst

Asia-Pacific: Christy Lee, Research Analyst; Asiya Ma, Research Analyst

EMEA: Boris Dechev, Senior Research Analyst; Aylin Junga, Research Analyst

Amplify your success

For more information on how to amply your award win contact Peter York.