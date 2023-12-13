Contact us

Engagement

For questions on entering the Awards for Excellence please contact Alex Pang

Accreditation research

Euromoney's awards and accreditation research team undertakes qualitative and quantitative research to produce awards and rankings in areas including corporate, investment, Islamic and SME banking and CSR, D&I and ESG.

Contact our team:

Global: Ben Naylor, Head of Accreditation Research

Americas: Alexa Klein, Senior Research Analyst; Rizia Lu, Research Analyst

Asia-Pacific: Christy Lee, Research Analyst; Asiya Ma, Research Analyst

EMEA: Boris Dechev, Senior Research Analyst; Aylin Junga, Research Analyst

Amplify your success

For more information on how to amply your award win contact Peter York.

