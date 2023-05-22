The best Islamic project finance deal 2023

Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat's sprint road. Photo: iStock Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat's sprint road. Photo: iStock

Highway concession company Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat (ALR) achieved three milestones in October 2022: the largest ringgit-denominated corporate sustainability sukuk; Malaysia’s first sustainability highway sector sukuk; and the biggest ringgit corporate sukuk in 2022.

The deal was led by sole financial adviser AmInvestment Bank and principal lead manager and bookrunner CIMB Investment Bank.

ALR is a private consortium of highway concession companies established in 2021. The five stakeholders are Gamuda, Lingkaran Trans Kota Holdings, MMC Corporation, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor and Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor.

The four acquisitions ALR was established to facilitate are: Lingkaran Trans Kota, Sistem Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat, KESAS and Syarikat Mengurus Air Banjir dan Terowong.

The proceeds from the ALR RM5.5 billion ($1.22 billion) sustainability sukuk murabaha will fund those acquisitions and refinance all the existing concession companies’ financing facilities.

The transaction involved the simultaneous issuance of new sukuk by ALR and the early redemption of each of the concession companies’ existing sukuk and financing responsibilities.