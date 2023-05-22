Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDS

The best Islamic project finance deal 2023

May 22, 2023
Share

Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat Berhad's RM5.5 billion ($1.22 billion) sustainability sukuk murabahah programme.

Highway in Kuala Lumpur
Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat's sprint road. Photo: iStock

Highway concession company Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat (ALR) achieved three milestones in October 2022: the largest ringgit-denominated corporate sustainability sukuk; Malaysia’s first sustainability highway sector sukuk; and the biggest ringgit corporate sukuk in 2022.

Full Results

Islamic-Finance-awards-2023-logo-960x535.jpg
Logo © 2023 Euromoney

The deal was led by sole financial adviser AmInvestment Bank and principal lead manager and bookrunner CIMB Investment Bank.

ALR is a private consortium of highway concession companies established in 2021. The five stakeholders are Gamuda, Lingkaran Trans Kota Holdings, MMC Corporation, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor and Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor.

The four acquisitions ALR was established to facilitate are: Lingkaran Trans Kota, Sistem Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat, KESAS and Syarikat Mengurus Air Banjir dan Terowong.

The proceeds from the ALR RM5.5 billion ($1.22 billion) sustainability sukuk murabaha will fund those acquisitions and refinance all the existing concession companies’ financing facilities.

The transaction involved the simultaneous issuance of new sukuk by ALR and the early redemption of each of the concession companies’ existing sukuk and financing responsibilities.

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS Islamic Finance awardsAwardsIslamic Finance deal award