The Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards are given to the Islamic financial institutions that have demonstrated outstanding performance in their respective categories from the previous 12 months.
The awards also aim to recognize the Islamic financial institutions that have made an impact in their respective markets and contributed to the development of the Islamic banking and finance market.
ABOUT THE AWARDS
Euromoney has been recognising the best banks across the globe in its flagship award programmes for more than 30 years.
Our Islamic Finance Awards offer shariah-compliant institutions worldwide the opportunity to be recognised as the best in this industry.
Euromoney invites banks to participate in this awards programme by submitting detailed information for consideration. This is an opportunity to highlight your institution’s achievements during the review period (January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2023) and to demonstrate why your firms deserves to win.
We accept entries from Islamic banks based anywhere in the world and recognise institutions in all categories and geographies where there is sufficient supporting evidence.
THE JUDGING AND RESEARCH PROCESS
The Euromoney Islamic finance awards are judged by a panel made up of Euromoney’s journalists and research team.
We aim to make the process as transparent as possible, with the key criteria outlined below. In addition to the submissions received, we undertake our own research, market commentary and sound out market participants.
Euromoney intends to name for its global audience those institutions that produce outstanding performance, quality, service, innovation and progressive business structures.
Islamic finance deal of the year – North America: Air Lease Corporation’s $600 million corporate sukukIssuer: Air Lease Corporation Sukuk
Name of borrower: Sanvira Carbon
Issuer: Egyptian Financial Company for Sovereign Taskeek
ADIB Egypt wins Egypt's best international Islamic bank thanks to its strong financial performance and launch of impactful initiatives and products.
