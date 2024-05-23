ABOUT THE AWARDS

Euromoney has been recognising the best banks across the globe in its flagship award programmes for more than 30 years.

Our Islamic Finance Awards offer shariah-compliant institutions worldwide the opportunity to be recognised as the best in this industry.

Euromoney invites banks to participate in this awards programme by submitting detailed information for consideration. This is an opportunity to highlight your institution’s achievements during the review period (January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2023) and to demonstrate why your firms deserves to win.

We accept entries from Islamic banks based anywhere in the world and recognise institutions in all categories and geographies where there is sufficient supporting evidence.