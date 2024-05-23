Best Islamic project finance deal – Pakistan: Enertech Holding Company’s PRe51.5 billion Islamic finance facility

Name of borrower: Enertech Holding Company

Amount: PRe51.5 billion

Tenor: Unspecified

Underwriter: Askari Bank

Date: 2023

Enertech Holding Company’s PRe51.5 billion ($180 million) Islamic finance facility is the best Islamic project finance deal in Pakistan.

Askari Bank acting as a lead arranger and adviser on the project, which involved the construction of a 61-kilometre pipeline by the Kuwaiti state-owned developer and designed to transport water between the towns of Nabisar and Vajihar in Sindh province’s Tharparkar desert.

It is one of the Sindh government’s largest public-private partnership projects to date and will facilitate water supply to indigenous coal power producers.

The deal is a testament to the potential of large-scale PPPs in Pakistan and is expected to attract foreign investment into Pakistan’s infrastructure sector.