The best Islamic bank in Indonesia 2023: Bank Syariah Indonesia

Bank Syariah Indonesia’s (BSI) focus on tech disruption is not typical for a state-owned lender. But southeast Asia’s biggest and most populous economy is proving fertile territory for startup finance.

BSI is not only lending to innovative small and medium-sized enterprises, it is also actively inviting disruptive technologies to shake up its internal operations. It is increasing investment and expertise in artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing, and is turning its commitment to cybersecurity into a business line of its own.

In 2021, at the height of the pandemic, the bank opened a digital branch office in the Tower Building in central Jakarta. Customer service representatives there now showcase the latest BSI’s apps, online platforms and the range of digital devices that are making physical branches largely unnecessary. Along with self-service kiosks, customers can use the bank’s cash-recycling machines.

President director Hery Gunardi explains that cutting-edge tech is the way that BSI will remain an Islamic finance leader in the country.