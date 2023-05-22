Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDS

The most innovative Islamic deal 2023

May 22, 2023
Share

Al Rajhi Bank’s SAR10 billion ($2.7 billion) retail public offer tier-1 sukuk.

Al-Rajhi-Bank-HQ-iStock-960.jpg
Al Rajhi Bank HQ. Photo: iStock

Al Rajhi Bank’s SR10 billion ($2.7 billion) riyal-denominated tier-1 sukuk deal in November 2022 pushed the envelope on what was effectively the IPO of a sukuk.

Full Results

Islamic-Finance-awards-2023-logo-960x535.jpg
Logo © 2023 Euromoney

In the five weeks it took Al Rajhi to complete the deal – following a quick approval by the Saudi Capital Market Authority – the bank solicited strong demand from institutional accounts. The final deal achieved a roughly 300% coverage rate, with bids from more than 125,000 investors. The transaction priced at 5.5% fixed, 60 basis points better than initially envisioned.

The structure was a Shariah-compliant perpetual callable in five years by the issuer. Since the sukuk is treated as equity, it is not liable for zakat – the compulsory Islamic tax on wealth.

The initial issuance size was SR4 billion, but, as the extent of investor interest became apparent, this was upsized to SR10 billion. Listed on Tadawul, it offered broad access to retail as well as institutional investors.

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS Islamic Finance awardsAwardsIslamic Finance deal award