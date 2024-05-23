Indonesia's best international Islamic bank: CIMB Niaga Syariah

CIMB Niaga Syariah is Indonesia’s best international Islamic bank, having made good progress in digital and sustainability this year.

The bank launched new versions of its mobile and internet banking platforms, expanding banking functionalities beyond transactions, resulting in a marked improvement in customer experience and an increase in the adoption of digital products.

On the sustainability front, CIMB Niaga Syariah allocated Rp109 billion ($6.7 million) for green mortgage Islamic financing, Rp203 billion for sustainability linked waqf (similar to endowments), and Rp2.02 trillion for sustainable financing across corporate, commercial and emerging business banking.

Its digital initiatives played a part in environmental conservation, contributing to a reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions of more than 40,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent.

The lender’s bamboo conservation programme was also impactful, contributing to the capture of over 4,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent.