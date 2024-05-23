Best sukuk deal – Turkey: Ziraat Katilim’s $500 million inaugural sukuk
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsEuromoney Islamic Finance Awards

Best sukuk deal – Turkey: Ziraat Katilim’s $500 million inaugural sukuk

May 23, 2024

Full Results

islamic finance 2024 logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney


Name of borrower: Ziraat Katılım

Amount: $500 million

Tenor: Three years

Underwriters: Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Dubai Islamic Bank

Date: November 2023

 

The $500 million, RegS, three-year, senior unsecured sukuk offering by Ziraat Katılım was the first international sukuk and the inaugural senior unsecured sukuk from a state-owned bank in Turkey.

The order book of $2.5 billion was the largest oversubscription (five times) for a Turkish transaction in 2023. This allowed the issuer to tighten pricing by 25 basis points to 37.5bp.

The book was made up of local, regional and international investors from 24 countries. This reflects the strong standing of the issuer, but also the ongoing expansion of Turkey’s sukuk market.

Standard Chartered, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Dubai Islamic Bank acted as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the deal.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Islamic Finance awardsAwardsIF Middle EastIslamic Finance country award
Gift this article