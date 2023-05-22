Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
The world’s best Islamic structured products house 2023: Boubyan Bank

May 22, 2023
Structured finance isn’t just an important part of Boubyan’s corporate banking group, it is the very core.

Islamic-Finance-awards-2023-logo-960x535.jpg
Logo © 2023 Euromoney

The bank is unusual in the Kuwaiti market in having a dedicated structured finance desk able to craft and lead syndicated transactions across the region. Over the years, Boubyan, under chief executive Abdullah Al Tuwaijri, has developed a strong reputation for identifying and shortlisting participants, arranging logistics, leading negotiations and drawing up internal documents.

In Islamic finance, conducting proper due diligence – and securing credit approvals – is often more art than science. So is ensuring timely availability of funds from syndicate participants. All this while coordinating with Islamic scholars to formulate and stress-test acceptable Shariah-compliant structures.

Abdullah Al-Tuwaijri-Boubyan-960.jpg
Abdullah Al Tuwaijri

In 2022, Boubyan worked on deals for Kuwait International Bank, the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, the Arab Republic of Egypt acting through the ministry of finance, and logistics company Agility.

