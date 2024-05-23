The world’s best Islamic structured products house: HSBC Amanah

It takes structuring expertise, sophistication and a good read of markets to engineer shariah-compliant structured products that perform, especially amid an uncertain and volatile global macroeconomic and markets backdrop.

HSBC Amanah demonstrated these attributes last year, developing a range of thematic products across currencies and tenors to suit the risk appetite of a wide range of investors. Its chief executive is Raja Amir Shah Raja Azwa.

Leveraging the structuring and investment expertise of the broader banking group, HSBC Amanah offers structured products across principal protection, currency, tenor, payoff and underlying.

Raja Amir Shah Raja Azwa

Of several notable product launches across the year, four stand out. They were structured to enable investors to express a view on four key themes impacting global financial markets: sustainability; inflation; economic uncertainty; and the outperformance of US tech companies.

The first and second were two-year, dollar-denominated, principal-protected structured products, with profits linked to the performance of the MSCI World Islamic ESG Universal Screened index, and the performance of a gold-referencing exchange-traded fund, providing an inflation hedge.

The