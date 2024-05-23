Islamic finance deal of the year – Qatar: QIB’s $500 million sukuk
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsEuromoney Islamic Finance Awards

Islamic finance deal of the year – Qatar: QIB’s $500 million sukuk

May 23, 2024

Full Results

islamic finance 2024 logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney


Name of borrower: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB)

Amount: $500 million

Tenor: Five years

Underwriters: HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Bank ABC, Dukhan Bank, KFH Capital, MUFG, QInvest, QNB Capital, SMBC Nikko, The Islamic Corporation

Date: November 15, 2023

 

Qatar Islamic Bank’s (QIB) $500 million, five-year sukuk is the Islamic finance deal of the year in Qatar.

This was the first bank issuer from Qatar to access the dollar market through a public offering since July 2021, and this deal played a pivotal role in unlocking the foreign market for other Qatari entities.

It attracted strong demand, and the orderbook exceeded $3.3 billion, some 6.6 times oversubscribed and the highest orderbook for a senior sukuk since June 2020.

The price tightened from 155 basis points over treasuries to 115bp as a result.

HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank acted as joint global coordinators, with Bank ABC, Dukhan Bank, KFH Capital, MUFG, QInvest, QNB Capital, SMBC Nikko, The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector serving as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers.



To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Islamic Finance awardsAwardsIF Middle EastIslamic Finance country awardQIB (Qatar Islamic Bank)
Gift this article