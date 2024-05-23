Islamic finance deal of the year – Saudi Arabia: Acwa Power’s SR1.8 billion sukuk
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsEuromoney Islamic Finance Awards

Islamic finance deal of the year – Saudi Arabia: Acwa Power’s SR1.8 billion sukuk

May 23, 2024

Full Results

islamic finance 2024 logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney


Name of borrower: Acwa Power

Amount: SR1.8 billion

Tenor: Seven years

Underwriters: HSBC Saudi Arabia, SNB Capital

Date: February 1, 2023

 




The SR1.8 billion ($470 million) senior unsecured sukuk issued by Acwa Power marks the company's second issuance under its SR5 billion programme, following a SR2.8 billion sukuk in 2021.

The seven-year deal came with a five-year call option.

The incorporation of a first-of-its-kind callability structure was notable, providing the issuer with better pricing flexibility.

Its structure also incorporated a step-up to motivate the exercise of the call option. The deal was 2.2 times oversubscribed, with total orders amounting to SR4.02 billion.

HSBC Saudi Arabia and SNB Capital served as joint lead managers on the deal.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Islamic Finance awardsAwardsIF Middle EastIslamic Finance country award
Gift this article