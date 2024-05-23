UAE’s best international Islamic bank: Standard Chartered Saadiq

Standard Chartered Saadiq wins best international Islamic bank in the UAE this year after strong growth and an improvement in its sustainable product offering.

The bank more than doubled year-on-year new credit-card bookings and registered over 50% year-on-year growth in its mortgage business.

Good progress was made in digital banking, where the bank optimised credit-card onboarding processes, making them fully digital. This resulted in a high customer-experience rating – a digital NPS of 64.9.

The bank also introduced several products aligned with sustainability principles. It launched the country's first Islamic sustainable account and introduced an Islamic green mortgage product, incentivising sustainable practices such as solar energy and waste-water recycling through lower mortgage pricing for certified projects.

The lender also participated in green sukuk issuances, including those by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Majid Al Futtaim, contributing to the development of sustainable finance in the region.