The world’s best Islamic fund manager: Wafra
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsEuromoney Islamic Finance Awards

The world’s best Islamic fund manager: Wafra

May 23, 2024

Full Results

islamic finance 2024 logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

New York-headquartered Wafra is Euromoney’s best Islamic fund manager this year in recognition of its investment expertise, range of dedicated shariah-compliant strategies and fund performance.

The alternative investment firm, owned by the Kuwaiti state pension fund, Public Institution for Social Security, provides several investment vehicles dedicated to shariah-compliant liquid and non-liquid strategies, fixed income and sukuk, and offers other funds that can be structured to be compatible with shariah investors.

Range and flexibility are strengths, supported by almost 40 years of institutional investment experience. The firm has a shariah scholar and board to ensure its shariah investor clients can invest in its strategies.

Wafra-Solenske-Da-Silva-959.jpg
Ron Solenske and Elias Scheker Da Silva

Elias Scheker Da Silva and Ron Solenske are the fund’s co-portfolio managers.

In addition, the firm has a dedicated sustainable investment group and embeds environmental, social and governance considerations throughout its investment process.

Wafra’s strategies, which sit within its portfolio solutions group, are its ultra-short Islamic income strategy and its global sukuk fund, both of which are designed to deliver shariah-compliant fixed income-like exposure.

The

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Islamic Finance awardsAwards
Gift this article