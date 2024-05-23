The world’s best Islamic fund manager: Wafra

New York-headquartered Wafra is Euromoney’s best Islamic fund manager this year in recognition of its investment expertise, range of dedicated shariah-compliant strategies and fund performance.

The alternative investment firm, owned by the Kuwaiti state pension fund, Public Institution for Social Security, provides several investment vehicles dedicated to shariah-compliant liquid and non-liquid strategies, fixed income and sukuk, and offers other funds that can be structured to be compatible with shariah investors.

Range and flexibility are strengths, supported by almost 40 years of institutional investment experience. The firm has a shariah scholar and board to ensure its shariah investor clients can invest in its strategies.

Ron Solenske and Elias Scheker Da Silva

Elias Scheker Da Silva and Ron Solenske are the fund’s co-portfolio managers.

In addition, the firm has a dedicated sustainable investment group and embeds environmental, social and governance considerations throughout its investment process.

Wafra’s strategies, which sit within its portfolio solutions group, are its ultra-short Islamic income strategy and its global sukuk fund, both of which are designed to deliver shariah-compliant fixed income-like exposure.

The