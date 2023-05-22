Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDS

The best Islamic real estate deal 2023

May 22, 2023
Share

Abdulwahed Ahmad Rashed Bin Shabib’s AED455 million ($124 million) financing.

Dubai - Abdulwahed Ahmad Rashed Bin Shabib_960.jpg

Breaking the recent logjam in UAE real estate market deals is no small achievement for any deal. Abdulwahed Ahmad Rashed Bin Shabib achieved that and more with its $124 million refinancing this year.

Full Results

Islamic-Finance-awards-2023-logo-960x535.jpg
Logo © 2023 Euromoney

Led by Emirates Islamic Bank, the deal from the Dubai construction and property company has consolidated its exposure to the sector. Using a liquidity murabaha structure, the transaction ring-fenced the cash flows of the wider company from volatility in certain real-estate holdings.

The Shariah-compliant liquidity structure is based on the bank purchasing tradable funding-limit certificates and selling them to the client – with an added profit margin. This was achieved without the involvement of commodities, which are often required under murabaha structures.

The proceeds from securitizing existing real-estate assets have helped the company diversify its overall business interests and position itself for future deals. These include investments in a variety of sectors such as government services, pharmaceuticals and hospitals.

The deal structure also offers other sectors a blueprint for strengthening corporate foundations in challenging market conditions.

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS Islamic Finance awardsAwardsIslamic Finance deal award