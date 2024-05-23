The world’s best sukuk house: Standard Chartered Saadiq

Despite global sukuk issuance falling to its lowest dollar-denominated value in three years, there were still plenty of debuts, innovations and ground-breaking developments last year, and Standard Chartered Saadiq was front and centre of that, making it Euromoney’s best sukuk house for 2024.

Its chief executive is Khurram Hilal.

The bank topped the international sukuk league table for the period, leading 35 transactions, worth a total of $4.8 billion, for a range of high-profile issuers from sovereigns and public-sector institutions to banks and corporates across sectors and geographies.

Some of the standout transactions include the debut sukuk for the Philippines and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, as well as green sukuk debuts and landmark transactions for Al Rajhi Bank, Aldar Investment Properties, real-estate developer PNC Investments, dairy company Almarai, logistics group DP World, Energy Development Oman, Ziraat Katilim and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

Khurram Hilal

The core of the bank’s offering is its extensive Islamic banking network across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.