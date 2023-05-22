The best Islamic bank in Oman 2023: Ahli Islamic

Despite surging global interest rates, inflation, gyrating currencies and geopolitical tensions, Ahli Islamic Bank has stayed the course. It has grown its business and worked to expand the industry, pursuing financial inclusion when it is needed most.

As Covid-19 uncertainty lifted in 2022, the bank, under chief executive Yousuf Al Rawahi, played its part in developing the national capital, Muscat, into a regional Islamic finance hub. It sponsored the first Al Roya Islamic Banking Conference, a sprawling event that featured a who’s who of regional officials and global financiers.

To generate maximum publicity, Ahli Islamic employed social media platforms and partnered with the Oman Banks Association to highlight local Shariah-compliant products and services and widen the appeal of the Islamic banking sector.

The event also showcased the government’s Oman Vision 2040, which prioritizes sustainability and the economic contribution of Islamic finance.

The message conveyed is that there’s great room for growth and service expansion in a still-young Islamic banking business.