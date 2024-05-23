Best sukuk deal – Saudi Arabia: Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company’s SR3.5 billion dual-tranche guaranteed sukuk
May 23, 2024

Name of borrower: Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company

Amount: SR3.5 billion

Tenor: Five and seven years.

Underwriters: HSBC, Aljazira Capital, Al Rajhi Capital, NCB Capital

Date: 16 November 2023

 

Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company is one of the most active sukuk issuers in the region and has issued SR16.5 billion ($4.4 billion) in government-guaranteed sukuk since launching its SR20 billion programme, guaranteed by the Saudi Arabian government’s ministry of finance, in early 2021.

Last year, it issued several transactions, including a SR3.5 billion dual-tranche deal, the seventh issuance under the programme. The private placement was issued in two sukuk series: a SR2 billion five-year tranche and a SR1.5 billion seven-year tranche.

The five-year tranche priced at 5.2% and the seven-year at 5.3%.

The deal benefitted from market sentiment after the US Federal Open Market Committee meeting on November 6 when concern about further interest-rate hikes subsided following disappointing numbers on unemployment.

HSBC acted as the lead arranger for the issuance. HSBC, Al Rajhi Capital, Aljazira Capital and NCB Capital were joint lead managers.



