UAE’s best domestic Islamic bank: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has made great improvements to its digital offering and environmental, social and governance engagement this year, and is UAE's best Islamic bank as a result.

The bank saw customer growth on its digital channels, notably on its Amwali youth account, where it recorded 6,000 account registrations.

It introduced several digital enhancements, including an online ecosystem for small and medium-sized enterprises and the expansion of its mobile app’s instant-transfer capabilities to over 60 countries.

It was the first bank in the UAE to offer customers an option to top-up their Abu Dhabi Toll System (Darb) wallets through its app.

In sustainable finance, the bank arranged a Dh1 billion ($270 million) sustainable bilateral facility for Aldar Properties and raised $500 million in the world’s first ever green USD sukuk issued by a financial institution.

ADIB took a multipronged approach to ESG. As an associate pathway partner of COP28, it featured in discussions on the role of financial institutions in accelerating progress toward sustainability during the summit.

