Sri Lanka’s best domestic Islamic bank: Amana Bank

May 23, 2024

Amana Bank is named the best Islamic bank in Sri Lanka following a good year and new product innovation.

During the awards period, the bank launched WhatsApp banking with integrated trilingual support to customers. The bank has signed 22,720 customers to this service since launch.

The bank demonstrated strong numbers on its digital platform, with online banking customers reaching 45,013 and digital transactions amounting to SLR112.46 billion ($370 million).

Demonstrating its commitment to sustainability, it has partnered with Singer PLC, a solar-energy provider, providing financing options to improve the accessibility and affordability of solar power. In response to the economic crisis in the country, the bank has launched a market pricing mechanism with extended periods for repayment.

This has also been extended to the bank’s easy payment plan that provides loans for up to 10 years to government servants and professionals.

The bank, which has total assets of SLR148.3 billion, reported 78% year-on-year growth in profit before tax last year, with operating income increasing by 58% to reach SLR6.74

